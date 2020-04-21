Energy
ENLC

Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2020: ENLC, EQNR, KNOP, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was more than 3% lower and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was plunging by more than 20%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was 0.56% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $32.83 but was still at negative $4.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $5.70 to $19.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat up one cent at $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was 5% higher after its board approved a 50% year-over-year reduction in the quarterly dividend to $0.09375 per common unit.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said it has given its consent to state-owned Equinor (EQNR) to operate the Troll B facility in the North Sea for another 10 years to 2030. Equinor was more than 4% lower in recent trading.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) said Eni Trading and Shipping, the commodity trading unit of Italian energy giant Eni (E), has exercised two of its one-year options to extend the time charter of the Torill Knutsen until November 2022. KNOT was down more than 2%, while Eni was more than 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENLC EQNR KNOP E XLE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular