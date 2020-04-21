Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2020: ENLC, EQNR, KNOP, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-market Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was more than 3% lower and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was plunging by more than 20%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was 0.56% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $32.83 but was still at negative $4.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $5.70 to $19.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat up one cent at $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was 5% higher after its board approved a 50% year-over-year reduction in the quarterly dividend to $0.09375 per common unit.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said it has given its consent to state-owned Equinor (EQNR) to operate the Troll B facility in the North Sea for another 10 years to 2030. Equinor was more than 4% lower in recent trading.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) said Eni Trading and Shipping, the commodity trading unit of Italian energy giant Eni (E), has exercised two of its one-year options to extend the time charter of the Torill Knutsen until November 2022. KNOT was down more than 2%, while Eni was more than 2% lower recently.

