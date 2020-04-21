Energy Sector Update for 04/21/2020: E,ENLC,BP

Energy stocks retreated again in Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was back on positive ground just ahead of its contract expiration later this afternoon, rising $41.81 to $4.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 6.56 to $19.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 29.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 3.4%.

In company news, Eni (E) fell 4.5% on Tuesday after the Italian energy major said agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle charges it violated the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Eni's Saipem subsidiary used sham contracts with another company to obtain contract awards from the Algerian state-owned oil company between 2007 and 2010.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) climbed 8.8% after the pipeline partnership Tuesday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09375 per common unit, down 50% compared with its most recent distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend is payable May 13 to investors of record on May 1.

BP's (BP) slipped 2.3% on Tuesday. The European Commission has approved a bid by the energy company's Global Investments unit to form a joint venture with Reliance Industries to operate gasoline stations in India. The partnership also will run Reliance Industries' aviation fuel distribution facilities at Indian airports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.