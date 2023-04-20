Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2023: NOVA, NBR, RNW

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.2% softer.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $77.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 2.2% to $81.28 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 75 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 14, more than the 70 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 25 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 1.93 trillion cubic feet are 34% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 21% above their five-year average.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.2% to $2.248 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) shares rose 11% after the company received a conditional commitment for an up to $3 billion loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy, part of a total $3.3 billion in financing for the Project Hestia solar loan channel.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) was up 1.9% after the company said its Diamond II subsidiary raised $400 million via the issuance of senior secured green bonds.

Nabors Industries (NBR) and Corva said they have formed a partnership to provide an automation service targeting drilling companies. Nabors shares were down 2.1%.

