Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2023: NETI, RIG, VAL, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $77.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.8% to $81.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Eneti (NETI) said it intends to form a joint venture with Transocean (RIG) to engage in offshore wind foundation installation activities. Transocean was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Valaris (VAL) was declining 0.8% after saying it has closed, together with its Valaris Finance Co. subsidiary, a $700 million private placement of 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due 2030.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.30 per share, down from $0.32 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.29 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

