Energy
NETI

Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2023: NETI, RIG, VAL, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

April 20, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $77.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.8% to $81.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Eneti (NETI) said it intends to form a joint venture with Transocean (RIG) to engage in offshore wind foundation installation activities. Transocean was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Valaris (VAL) was declining 0.8% after saying it has closed, together with its Valaris Finance Co. subsidiary, a $700 million private placement of 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due 2030.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.30 per share, down from $0.32 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.29 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NETI
RIG
VAL
KMI
XLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.