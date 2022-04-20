Energy
LPI

Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2022: LPI,FTI,IO,BKR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was still falling 1.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.19 higher at $102.75 per barrel, reversing a narrow decline earlier Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 8.02 million barrels during the seven days ended April 15 compared with market forecasts for a 3.0 million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude was dropping $0.0.9 to $107.16 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.24 to $6.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Laredo Petroleum (LPI) pushed out to a 7% gain late in Wednesday trading after the oil and natural gas producer overnight said lenders have increased its borrowing base by 25% to $1.25 billion. The new credit agreement also includes a renewable product purchase agreement with an unnamed operator of a photovoltaic-powered generating facility to buy renewable products, including renewable tax credits, according to a regulatory filing.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) climbed 1.8% after overnight announcing a tender offer for up to $320 million of its 6.500% senior notes maturing in 2026. The oilfield services company late Tuesday said it received an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract valued at least $75 million from Norwegian energy producer Wintershall Dea Norge for its Maria offshore revitalization project.

Ion Geophysical (IO) jumped out to a 100% gain after saying it received a five-year contract to provide a digital management product for marine logistics from a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A, RDS.B) and the government of Brunei in southeast Asia.

Baker Hughes (BKR) tumbled 4.5% after the oilfield services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue edged 1% higher to $4.84 billion but also lagged the $5.01 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPI FTI IO BKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular