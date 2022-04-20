Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2022: IO, VET, EP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.41%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.85 at $103.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.87 to $108.12 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $7.13 per 1 million BTU.

Ion Geophysical (IO) surged by more than 100% after saying it secured a five-year contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum, a joint venture between Shell and the Government of Brunei, to provide a digital management product for marine logistics.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 1.5% after it priced its previously announced private offering of up to $400 million of senior unsecured notes at 99.241% of par value.

Empire Petroleum (EP) completed the purchase of operated and non-operated oil and natural-gas assets in North Dakota from an unnamed publicly-owned oil and gas company. Empire Petroleum was up slightly.

