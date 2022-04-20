Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2022: FTI,IO,BKR

Energy stocks turned higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was still falling 1.3% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $0.12 to $102.68 per barrel, reversing a narrow decline after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 8.02 million barrels during the seven days ended April 15 compared with market forecasts for a 3.0 million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude was dropping $0.22 to $107.03 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures also were $0.23 lower at $6.95 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) climbed 1.4% after overnight announcing a tender offer for up to $320 million of its 6.500% senior notes maturing in 2026. The oilfield services company late Tuesday said it received an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract valued at least $75 million from Norwegian energy producer Wintershall Dea Norge for its Maria offshore revitalization project.

Ion Geophysical (IO) jumped out to a nearly 75% gain after saying it received a five-year contract to provide a digital management product for marine logistics from a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A, RDS.B) and the government of Brunei in southeast Asia.

Baker Hughes (BKR) tumbled 5.4% after the oilfield services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue edged 1% higher to $4.84 billion but also lagged the $5.01 billion analyst mean.

