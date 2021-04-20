Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2021: XOM,CLNE,BWXT,SO

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was sinking 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.5% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.4%.

The May West Texas Intermediate crude oil contract expired Tuesday, settling $0.94 lower at $62.44 per barrel. Brent crude oil was declining $0.55 to $66.50 per barrel in late trade while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was 2.1% lower. The energy major is seeking at $100 million or more from corporate and government sources to help fund an ambitious proposal to collect as much as 100 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year from refineries and other facilities along the Gulf of Mexico near Houston and burying them in underground reservoirs, according to a company white paper released Monday.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) was fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a narrow gain earlier that followed the company announcing a $2.2 billion contract award to produce nuclear reactor components and fuel for the US Navy.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) slumped 21.6% after Raymond James downgraded the natural gas supplier to underperform from market perform.

To the upside, Southern (SO) rose 2% after the electric utility said it was acquiring the 118-megawatt Glass Sands wind facility in Oklahoma from Steelhead Americas for an undisclosed amount.

