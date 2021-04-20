Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2021: VLO, SLB, MSFT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.33% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.14% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.69%. Front-month benchmarks West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.17 at $63.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude gained $0.41 to $67.57 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.026 cents lower at $2.723 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Valero Energy (VLO) will pay an unchanged quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share on June 8 to shareholders on record as of May 17. Valero Energy was declining 0.2% recently.

Schlumberger (SLB) is partnering with technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) on a new project to integrate Schlumberger's DELFI cognitive exploration and production environment with the OSDU data management platform. Schlumberger was 0.57% lower in recent trading.

