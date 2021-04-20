Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2021: CLNE,BWXT,SO

Energy stocks were sharply lower in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was sinking 3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.09 to $62.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.76 to $66.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.6% although the United States Natural Gas Fund was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) slumped almost 18% after Raymond James downgraded the natural gas supplier to underperform from market perform.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) was fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a narrow gain earlier that followed the company announcing a $2.2 billion contract award from the US Navy for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel.

Southern (SO) rose 1.9% after the electric utility said it was acquiring the 118-megawatt Glass Sands wind facility in Oklahoma from Steelhead Americas for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.