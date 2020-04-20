Energy
Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2020: TOPS,HAL,CHK

Energy stocks have pared some of their worst declines of the session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Monday falling about 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6% this afternoon.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil plunged 70.5% to $5.39 per barrel ahead of Tuesday's expiration of the May futures contract, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.46 to $26.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% gain.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) climbed about 5% after Monday saying it received about $9.7 million in cash following the the sale of the M/T Palm Springs tanker by its 50%-owned Eco Nine Pte subsidiary.

Halliburton (HAL) was 1.9% higher after the oilfield-services company reported better-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net income, earning $0.31 per share compared with a $0.23 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year despite a 12% year-over-year drop in revenue to $5.04 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.24 per share and $5.04 billion in revenue at the company during the three months ended March 31.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was 2.8% lower this afternoon, erasing most of a 17% slide to its lowest price in two years at $12.30 a share that followed the company earlier Monday suspending payment of the dividends on all of its outstanding convertible preferred stock, effective immediately. The company said the move will not constitute a default under any of the debt securities.

