Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2020: HAL, MRO, CHK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were down in pre-market Monday trading. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 6%; the United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 11% lower; and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up near 0.5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery was down $7.40 at $10.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.93 to $26.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly flat at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

Halliburton (HAL) was declining by over 8% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, up from $0.23 a year ago and beating the consensus analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue fell to $5.04 billion from $5.74 billion a year earlier but was in line with the Street view.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was down almost 9% after amid media reports that a company official said Marathon Oil will temporarily close its refinery in Martinez, Calif., starting April 27, due to unprecedented low demand for petroleum products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was slumping by over 15% as it suspended payment of dividends on each series of its outstanding convertible preferred stock effective immediately.

