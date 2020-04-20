Energy Sector Update for 04/20/2020: BAM,BAM-A.TO,TOPS,HAL,CHK

Energy stocks were ending back near their session lows after the front-month WTI crude oil contract turned negative this afternoon as traders struggled to find storage capacity for the oil they must take for delivery when the May contract expires Tuesday. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index Monday was falling 3.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery settled $55.90 lower at -$37.63 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $2.16 to $26.62 per barrel.

In company news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) fell 2% on Monday following reports it was partnering with Global Infrastructure Partners and other investors to land an $8 billion loan to buy a 49% stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s natural gas pipelines. Other members in the investor group include the Italian infrastructure firm Snam, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and Singapore's GIC sovereign fund, according to the Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

TOP Ships (TOPS) climbed almost 20% after Monday saying it received about $9.7 million in cash following the sale of the M/T Palm Springs tanker by its 50%-owned Eco Nine Pte subsidiary.

Halliburton (HAL) was 0.6% higher after the oilfield-services company reported better-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net income, earning $0.31 per share compared with a $0.23 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.24 per share during the three months ended March 31.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was 3.7% lower this afternoon, erasing most of a 17% slide earlier today that followed the company Monday suspending payment of the dividends on all of its outstanding convertible preferred stock, effective immediately. The company said the move will not constitute a default under any of the debt securities.

