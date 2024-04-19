News & Insights

Energy
VLO

Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2024: VLO, CVX, FLR, UGI, SLB

April 19, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index increased 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index climbed 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1% to $83.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent added 0.3% to $87.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures eased 0.1% to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Valero Energy (VLO) and Chevron (CVX) are set to buy oil transported through Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline system for their refineries in California, Bloomberg reported Friday. Valero shares rose 0.7% while Chevron gained 1.6%.

Fluor (FLR) said Friday that the Braya renewable fuels project in Canada began production. Its shares were shedding 0.4%.

UGI's (UGI) propane distribution unit AmeriGas is a potential target for investment by a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil, Bloomberg reported Friday. UGI shares jumped 7.4%.

Schlumberger (SLB) fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue matched estimates by analysts as double-digit international revenue growth helped counter softness in North America. The shares dropped 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLO
CVX
FLR
UGI
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.