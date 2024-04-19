Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2024: VLO, CVX, FLR, UGI, SLB

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index increased 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index climbed 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1% to $83.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent added 0.3% to $87.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures eased 0.1% to $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Valero Energy (VLO) and Chevron (CVX) are set to buy oil transported through Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline system for their refineries in California, Bloomberg reported Friday. Valero shares rose 0.7% while Chevron gained 1.6%.

Fluor (FLR) said Friday that the Braya renewable fuels project in Canada began production. Its shares were shedding 0.4%.

UGI's (UGI) propane distribution unit AmeriGas is a potential target for investment by a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil, Bloomberg reported Friday. UGI shares jumped 7.4%.

Schlumberger (SLB) fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue matched estimates by analysts as double-digit international revenue growth helped counter softness in North America. The shares dropped 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.