Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2023: GE, PBR, CEI

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended April 14 following a decrease of 1 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude-oil stocks declined by 4.6 million barrels after a 600,000-barrel increase in the previous week, a much larger decline than the 1.1-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $79.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1.5% to $83.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were over 6% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, General Electric (GE) said members of the International Union of Electrical Workers - Communications Workers of America, agreed to a two-year extension of their national labor agreement with the firm. GE shares were up 0.7%.

Camber Energy (CEI) and Viking Energy Group said they have updated their merger agreement. Camber shares were flat.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, said it has signed a cooperation term with Shell (SHEL) and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory for pre-salt research and development. Petrobras shares were down 3.7%.

