Energy
GE

Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2023: GE, PBR, CEI

April 19, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended April 14 following a decrease of 1 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude-oil stocks declined by 4.6 million barrels after a 600,000-barrel increase in the previous week, a much larger decline than the 1.1-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $79.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1.5% to $83.51 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were over 6% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, General Electric (GE) said members of the International Union of Electrical Workers - Communications Workers of America, agreed to a two-year extension of their national labor agreement with the firm. GE shares were up 0.7%.

Camber Energy (CEI) and Viking Energy Group said they have updated their merger agreement. Camber shares were flat.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, said it has signed a cooperation term with Shell (SHEL) and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory for pre-salt research and development. Petrobras shares were down 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE
PBR
CEI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.