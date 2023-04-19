Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2023: GE, CEI, PBR

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing almost 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.7%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended April 14 following a decrease of 1 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude-oil stocks declined by 4.6 million barrels after a 600,000-barrel increase in the previous week, a much larger decline than the 1.1-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining about 2% to $79.21 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1.9% to $83.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were more than 6% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, clean technology and infrastructure tied to energy transition are more likely to benefit from private equity investment compared with investors in the public markets, with private investors more likely to have the added resources and the extended time horizons needed for those investments to pay off, according to a study published by S&P Global.

General Electric (GE) said members of the International Union of Electrical Workers - Communications Workers of America, agreed to a two-year extension of their national labor agreement with the firm. GE shares were up 0.5%.

Camber Energy (CEI) and Viking Energy Group said they have updated their merger agreement. Camber shares were down 4.9%.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) said it signed a cooperation term with Shell (SHEL) and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory for pre-salt research and development. Petrobras shares were down over 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.