Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2023: CEI, BKR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down more than 1% at $79.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost over 1% to $83.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 4% lower at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.26.

Camber Energy (CEI) was slipping past 1% after saying it was notified that it is not in compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards.

