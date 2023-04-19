Energy
CEI

Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2023: CEI, BKR, XLE, USO, UNG

April 19, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down more than 1% at $79.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost over 1% to $83.41 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 4% lower at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.26.

Camber Energy (CEI) was slipping past 1% after saying it was notified that it is not in compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEI
BKR
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.