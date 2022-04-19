Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2022: PHX,HAL,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.2% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $5.31 to $102.90 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was losing $5.61 to $107.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.77 lower at $7.0.52 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, PHX Minerals (PHX) was dropping 1.6% after the energy producer Tuesday said it was buying 506 net royalty acres in the Haynesville play from a private party for $5.1 million in cash, expanding its natural gas holdings in eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Halliburton (HAL) has turned 1.1% lower again, giving back a 2.3% gain to a nearly three-year high that followed the oilfield-services giant Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.35 per share, almost doubling its $0.19 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased 24.1% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, also exceeding the $4.20 billion analyst mean.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was sliding 3.6% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029 and using the net proceeds to pay down almost 25% of its existing credit facility to around $1.6 billion. The company also said it averaged 86,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended March 31, topping its internal Q1 production targets.

