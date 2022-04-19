Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2022: HAL, ENSV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 7% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $3.76 at $103.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost $3.32 to $109.52 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.478 lower at $7.342 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Halliburton (HAL) reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.35 per diluted share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.34. Halliburton was recently down nearly 2%.

Enservco (ENSV) was over 15% lower after saying it will delay the filing of its 2021 form 10-K to restate its financial statements on three form 10-Qs for the year to adjust for its utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities.

