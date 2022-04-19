Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2022: EE,PHX,HAL,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks pared some of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% this afternoon and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.5% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 1.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $5.65 lower at $102.56 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was losing $6.03 to $107.13 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures plunged $0.64 to $7.18 per 1 million BTU, reversing a large portion of Monday's price surge.

In company news, Excelerate Energy (EE) declined 2.9% after the liquefied natural gas storage and regasification company overnight said it has negotiated a new, $350 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in April 2025. Excelerate late Monday also said underwriters for its April 13 initial public offering have fully exercised their overallotment option by buying an extra 2.4 million class A common shares at $24 apiece and generating another $57.6 million for the company and lifting gross proceeds from the deal to $441.6 million.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was sliding 2.8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029 and using the net proceeds, together with available cash, to pay down roughly 25% of its existing credit facility. The company also said it averaged 86,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended March 31, topping its internal Q1 production targets.

PHX Minerals (PHX) was dropping 2.9% after the energy producer Tuesday said it was buying 506 net royalty acres in the Haynesville play from a private party for $5.1 million in cash, expanding its natural gas holdings in eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Halliburton (HAL) turned 0.4% lower, giving back a 2.3% gain to a nearly three-year high that followed the oilfield-services giant Tuesday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.35 per share, almost doubling its $0.19 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased 24.1% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, also exceeding the $4.20 billion analyst mean.

