Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2021: VNOM, PHX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.10%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.16% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.11 at $63.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.08 to $66.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) was flat after it reported average production of 26,066 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1. Unhedged realized prices of $56.16 per barrel of oil, as well as natural gas liquids and natural gas, resulted in a total equivalent price of $41.14 per barrel of oil equivalent.

PHX Minerals (PHX) was almost 1% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of 5.5 million shares of its common stock at $2 per share. The company was initially offering 5 million shares of common stock.

