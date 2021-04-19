Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2021: PPIH,CLNE,AMZN,SLB,MSFT,EQNR,APA

Energy
Energy stocks pared a portion of their morning losses, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% in late regular-hours trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.25 higher at $63.38 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.28 to $67.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.07 to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) climbed 3.9% after saying it completed the sale and 15-year leaseback of land and buildings at a district heating and cooling facility in Lebanon, Tenn., generating $8.7 million in net proceeds.

Schlumberger (SLB) was fractionally higher after it partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to improve decision-making by geoscientists working for Norwegian energy major Equinor (EQNR).

APA Corp (APA) rose 0.8% following a Susquehanna upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to positive from neutral. The price target was set at $24.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) climbed 5.9% after announcing an agreement to supply Amazon (AMZN) with low- and negative-carbon renewable natural gas. Clean Energy also issued a warrant to the online retailer.

