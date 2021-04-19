Energy Sector Update for 04/19/2021: CLNE,AMZN,SLB,MSFT,EQNR,APA

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.06 to $63.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.08 to $66.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) climbed 8.5% after announcing an agreement to supply Amazon (AMZN) with low- and negative-carbon renewable natural gas.

APA Corp (APA) rose 0.9% following a Susquehanna upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to positive from neutral. The price target was set at $24.

Schlumberger (SLB) was fractionally higher after it partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to integrate the oilfield services company's cognitive exploration and data management platforms on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing network to improve decision-making by geoscientists working for Norwegian energy major Equinor (EQNR).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.