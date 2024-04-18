Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2024: KMI, TTE, LBRT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $82.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil was flat at $87.30 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.8% at $1.76 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose by 0.8% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share, up from $0.30 a year earlier.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shareholders are urging the oil and gas company to separate the roles of CEO and chairman, according to a statement from Swiss pension fund investor group Ethos Foundation. TotalEnergies was slightly lower pre-bell.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was up more than 5% even after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.