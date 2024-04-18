Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2024: KMI, RNW, TTE

Energy stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 0.4% to $83.01 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.1% to $87.41 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 50 billion cubic feet in the week ended April 12, below the 51 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET and following an increase of 24 billion cubic in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.9% to $1.744 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Kinder Morgan (KMI) late Wednesday reported mixed Q1 results with revenue trailing market expectations and the pipeline operator opting to keep the full-year earnings outlook unchanged. Its shares gained 2.4%.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) shares added 2% after the company signed an initial agreement with Japanese power-generation company Jera to assess the viability of a green ammonia production project in India.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shareholders are urging the company to separate the roles of chief executive officer and chairman, according to a statement from Swiss pension fund investor group Ethos Foundation. TotalEnergies shares fell 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.