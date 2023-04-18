Energy
SLCA

Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2023: SLCA, SSL, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

April 18, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.14%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.04%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.91% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.68% at $80.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.68% to $84.18 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.31% higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

US Silica Holdings (SLCA) said it will raise prices for the majority of its non-contracted industrial and specialty products to help offset increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs. US Silica Holdings was up more than 1% recently.

Sasol (SSL) was slightly advancing after saying it has secured a new banking facility totaling nearly $3 billion from a syndicate of lenders.

Shell's (SHEL) UK subsidiary said it has completed the restart of operations at the Pierce field in the UK Central North Sea after an upgrade. Shell was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

