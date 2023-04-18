Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2023: CMI, CVX, WMT, SLCA, SSL

Energy stocks were steady late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was almost flat at $80.79 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was little changed at $84.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.2% higher at $2.37 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, US oil stocks are poised to remain "rangebound" as "lackluster" earnings on the back of flat oil prices spurs some management-sector concerns and keep the focus on gas, BofA analysts said in a Q1 earnings preview.

Walmart (WMT) said it entered into a partnership with Cummins (CMI) and Chevron (CVX) to use a natural gas engine in the retailer's fleet. Chevron shares were up 0.1%, Cummins was up 0.7% and Walmart was up 0.3%.

US Silica (SLCA) said it will raise prices for the majority of its non-contracted industrial and specialty products to help offset increases in labor, transportation, materials, and manufacturing costs. The company's shares were up almost 2%.

Sasol (SSL) shares were down 0.5% after saying it has secured a banking facility totaling about $3 billion from a syndicate of lenders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.