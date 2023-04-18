Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2023: CMI, CVX, WMT, SLCA, SSL

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% increase while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $81.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.7% to $85.35 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.5% higher at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) said it entered into a partnership with Cummins (CMI) and Chevron (CVX) to use a natural gas engine in the retailer's fleet. Chevron shares were up 0.1%, Cummins and Walmart were both up about 0.3%.

US Silica Holdings (SLCA) said it will raise prices for the majority of its non-contracted industrial and specialty products to help offset increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs. The company's shares were up 2.6%.

Sasol (SSL) shares were down 0.4% after saying it has secured a banking facility totaling about $3 billion from a syndicate of lenders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.