Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2022: TRGP, NEP, ESTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.85%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.19 at $107.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained $0.90 to $112.56 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.280 higher at $7.580 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up more nearly 2% after saying it completed its acquisition of assets of Bighorn Permian Resources in the Midland Basin.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) filed a registration statement for the potential offering of up to about 6.6 million common units by certain selling unitholders. NextEra Energy Partners shares were up 0.1% in recent activity.

Targa Resources' (TRGP) shares were up nearly 0.5% after saying it plans to redeem all its issued and outstanding 9.5% Series A preferred stock on May 3.

