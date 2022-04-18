Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2022: SWX,CRK,PBF

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was ahead $2.36 to $109.33 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $2.70 to $114.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.63 higher at $7.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) rose 8% after saying its board authorized a review of its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company or business units, in response to receiving an indication of interest exceeding the most recent acquisition bid by activist investor Carl Icahn.

PBF Energy (PBF) added 8% after a Scotiabank upgrade of the petroleum refinery and logistics company to sector perform from sector underperform coupled with a $12 increase in the price target of the stock to $27 a share.

Comstock Resources (CRK) gained 8.9% after the oil and natural gas producer late Thursday announced plans to redeem all $244.5 million of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes maturing in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.