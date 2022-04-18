Energy Sector Update for 04/18/2022: ENSV,SWX,CRK,PBF

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their Monday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled up $1.26 to $108.21 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was gaining $1.15 to $113.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped out to a $0.52 advance, finishing at $7.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enservco (ENSV) was more than 34% higher late in Monday trading after the well-site services company said its Q4 revenue grew 71% over year-ago levels, indicating just under $4.1 million in revenue for the final three months of 2021. The company's Q1 results also should show continued year-over-year and sequential improvements, it said.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) rose 6.5% after saying its board authorized a review of its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company or business units, in response to receiving an indication of interest exceeding the most recent acquisition bid by activist investor Carl Icahn.

Comstock Resources (CRK) gained 7.5% after the oil and natural gas producer late Thursday announced plans to redeem all $244.5 million of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes maturing in 2025.

PBF Energy (PBF) added 8% after a Scotiabank upgrade of the petroleum refinery and logistics company to sector perform from sector underperform coupled with a $12 increase in the price target of the stock to $27 a share.

