Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2024: SUN, BE, XLE, USO, UNG

April 17, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Energy stocks were lower premarket Wednesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Energy shedding nearly 1% and the Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.1% at $84.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.2% to $88.94 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2% at $1.70 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Sunoco (SUN) was up nearly 1% after priced a $1.50 billion private offering of senior notes in two tranches at 100% of face value.

Bloom Energy (BE) was about 1% higher after naming Daniel Berenbaum chief financial officer.

