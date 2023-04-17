Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2023: XOM, AMTX, PBR

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each down about 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline, but the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping 2% to $80.82 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1.9% to $84.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 7.2% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, three Exxon Mobil (XOM) units declared force majeure on oil loadings from their terminals in Nigeria, Bloomberg News reported. Exxon shares were down more than 1%.

Aemetis (AMTX) was up 7.9% after saying that its India-based biofuels business was chosen by the three government-controlled oil marketing companies to supply about 8.5 million gallons of biodiesel over the next three months for expected revenue of nearly $34 million.

Petrobras (PBR) said natural-gas sales prices for distributors will decline by an average of 8.1% as of May 1 compared with the February to April period. The Brazilian energy giant's shares were rising 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.