Energy
NESR

Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2023: NESR, XOM, AMTX, PBR

April 17, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline, but the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping about 2% to $80.98 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was declining 1.7% to $84.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 7.4% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) said its subsidiary Gulf Energy secured up to five-year extensions of its existing Well Intervention contracts with multiple clients in Oman. The shares were down 1%.

Three Exxon Mobil (XOM) units declared force majeure on oil loadings from their terminals in Nigeria, Bloomberg News reported. Exxon shares were down 1%.

Aemetis (AMTX) was up 6.7%. The company said its India-based biofuels business was chosen by the three government-controlled oil marketing companies to supply about 8.5 million gallons of biodiesel over the next three months for expected revenue of nearly $34 million.

Petrobras (PBR) said natural-gas sales prices for distributors will decline by an average of 8.1% as of May 1 compared with the February to April period. The Brazilian energy giant's shares were rising 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NESR
XOM
AMTX
PBR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.