Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2023: ICD, EQNR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.58% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.52% at $82.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.51% to $85.89 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 8% higher at $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) said James Minmier has been named board chairman. Independence Contract Drilling was recently slipping past 2%.

Equinor (EQNR) said production has started at the Bauge subsea field in the Norwegian Sea. Equinor was marginally lower recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said the Dhamra Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in India has received its first cargo. TotalEnergies was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

