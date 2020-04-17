Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2020: TRNX,SLB,CNX

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, overcoming another steep decline in domestic oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 6.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 9.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.54 (or nearly 8%) to $18.33 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 78 cents to $28.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising 4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain.

Taronis Technologies (TRNX) raced more than 78% higher after the synthetic fuels company Friday said it received temporary regulatory relief from the Nasdaq stock market requiring listed companies to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 a share. The company has until at least June 30 to regain compliance.

Schlumberger (SLB) climbed 8% after the oilfield-services giant Friday reported a larger-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 profit, earning $0.25 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items, and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. The company also took an $8.5 billion charge against its Q1 results to account for the impairment of goodwill and intangible and other long-lived assets as the industry grapples with slumping commodity prices during the now-concluded price war between producers Saudi Arabia and Russia and reduced demand during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

CNX Resources (CNX) dropped 2.1% after the natural gas producer Friday said it has been using Quorum Software's order division and revenue accounting software for about nine months, succeeding in efforts to simplify its operations without having to hire additional staff and helping lower its SG&A costs.

