Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2020: CORR,TRNX,SLB,CNX

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, overcoming another steep decline in domestic oil prices. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 6.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 9.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.60 lower at $18.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 46 cents to $28.28 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

US energy companies idled another 66 crude oil drill rigs during the seven days ended April 17, reducing the number of active oil rigs in the country to the lowest level since October 2016 at 438 rigs, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes (BKR). Natural gas producers this week also shut down 13 rigs across the US and Canada, and when combined with the single additional oilrig joining the other six rigs in use throughout Canada last week, pulled the North American total to 559 rigs this week compared with 1,078 rigs in use during the same week last year.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) was 7% higher late Friday, overcoming any negative momentum that followed Cox Oil refuting a statement late Monday asserting it was planning to suspend payment of its April rent to CorrEnergy for use of its Grand Isle subsea pipeline and gathering system in the Gulf of Mexico. Instead, Cox said it was a subsidiary of privately held Energy XXI who is the rent-paying tenant, adding any reference to it shutting in its Gulf production was "false and misleading."

Taronis Technologies (TRNX) raced more than 53% higher after the synthetic fuels company Friday said it received temporary regulatory relief from the Nasdaq stock market requiring listed companies to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 a share. The company has until at least June 30 to regain compliance.

Schlumberger (SLB) climbed 8.4% after the oilfield-services giant Friday reported a larger-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 profit, earning $0.25 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items, and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. The company also took an $8.5 billion charge against its Q1 results to account for the impairment of goodwill and intangible and other long-lived assets as the industry grapples with slumping commodity prices during the now-concluded price war between producers Saudi Arabia and Russia and reduced demand during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

CNX Resources (CNX) gained 1% after the natural gas producer Friday said it has been using Quorum Software's order division and revenue accounting software for about nine months, succeeding in efforts to simplify its operations without having to hire additional staff and helping lower its SG&A costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.