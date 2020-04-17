Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2020: CEQP, OKE, SLB

Energy stocks were broadly higher pre-market Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose more than 1%. The United States Natural Gas fund (UNG) was higher by more than 4%, though the United States Oil fund (USO) was down over 5% after West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell to fresh lows, down $2.27 to $17.60 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.06 to $27.88 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) surged by more than 11% and ONEOK (OKE) was up more than 4% after both companies said they will maintain current dividends for the first quarter.

Schlumberger (SLB) was ahead by nearly 2% after it posted better than expected Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.25 and revenue of $7.46 billion. Analysts had pegged EPS at $0.24 and revenue at $7.52 billion.

