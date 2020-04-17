Energy Sector Update for 04/17/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move and Goldman/Commerzbank reports from the first paragraph.)

US crude futures for May slumped on Friday because of the current focus on storage amid a supply glut and tighter liquidity ahead of expiry next week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May sank by 9.3% to $18.03, the lowest level in about 18 years.

Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a report the combined commercial and government storage fill capacity would become saturated in April, requiring about four million barrels per day of production shut-ins.

"We, therefore, reiterate our view that inland crude prices will decline further as storage capacity becomes saturated and expect further weakness in nearby WTI time-spreads until the May expiration," Goldman analysts led by Damien Courvalin said in the report.

A report from Commerzbank said early on Friday the price differential between May and June WTI futures has surged by 40%, or $7. "With low liquidity close to expiry, these erratic moves tend to happen," Rystad Energy analysts were cited as saying in a report from Financial Times.

Crude fell this week despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Sunday to jointly cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1. That compares with estimates of about 20 million barrels per day of reduction in demand for oil because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Goldman, a cut of 20 million barrels per day to balance the market factors in output declines from G20 producers of 3.7 million barrels per day to 5 million barrels per day. "It is now clear from policy statements that these will be driven by market forces," Courvalin said.

On Thursday, ConocoPhillips (COP) said output would be cut by a net 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as it slashed its 2020 capital expenditure budget by another $1.6 billion to $4.3 billion. Reuters reported Thursday Chevron (CVX) announced a 125,000-barrel reduction on March 24 and a day later Occidental Petroleum also unveiled a cut of 85,000 barrels, to name just a few among the slew of firms engaged in a similar move.

"One of the largest US producers [possibly referring to ConocoPhillips] yesterday lowered its production target for oil and gas in North America over the next few months - a target it had set less than one month ago - by almost 30%," Weinberg said in the report on Friday. "This will see fracking halted completely."

The US oil rig count plunged by 66 to 438 during the week that ended April 17, its lowest level since October 2016, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes.

Data show 683 oil rigs operating as of March 13, implying the slump since then has been 245 rigs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing free fall in oil prices. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US plummeted by 73 to 529 as gas rigs dropped by seven to 89.

In Canada, the oil rig count increased by one to seven, with the gas count declining by six to 23 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America fell by 78 to 559, compared with 1,078 a year ago.

Additionally, the US crude inventory soared by 19 million barrels over a week to April 10, the largest weekly advance ever, according to the Energy Information Administration Wednesday. The jump compared with an 11.7 million-barrel increase expected in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

