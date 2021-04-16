Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2021: PHX,TRCH,NFE

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.29 to $63.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.11 to $66.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%.

In company news, PHX Minerals (PHX) dropped over 24% after the oil and natural gas producer priced an $11 million public offering of 5.5 million common shares at $2 apiece, or 24.2% under Thursday's closing price.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) slid 5.1% after the oil and gas firm extended the date by which it must give notice of and call its special shareholder meeting while the companies work towards the completion of regulatory requirements.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has turned slightly lower, giving back a nearly 4% morning advance that followed the company overnight announcing a deal with a unit of Norsk Hydro to supply natural gas to the Alunorte Alumina Refinery in Brazil over the next 15 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.