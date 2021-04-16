Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2021: EOG,PHX,TRCH,NFE

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.33 lower at $63.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising $0.27 to $67.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.02 to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.6% after the energy company said it expects a net loss of $367 million for its recently concluded Q1 after taking mark-to-market losses on commodity derivative contracts, including $30 million in net cash paid out during the quarter.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) turned slightly lower, giving back a nearly 4% morning advance that followed the company overnight announcing a deal with a unit of Norsk Hydro to supply natural gas to the Alunorte Alumina Refinery in Brazil over the next 15 years.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) slid 8.4% after the oil and gas firm extended the date by which it must give notice of and call its special shareholder meeting while the companies work towards the completion of regulatory requirements.

PHX Minerals (PHX) dropped 24% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a public offering of 5.5 million common shares at $2 apiece, or 24.2% under Thursday's closing price.

