Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2021: CLNE, APA, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.51% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.39% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.08 at $63.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.20 to $67.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was marginally higher after saying it has established a 50/50 joint venture with BP Products North America (BP) to develop, own and operate new renewable natural gas facilities at dairies and other agriculture facilities.

APA (APA) was slightly gaining after saying its Q1 total production was still expected to be 324,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. US volumes for the quarter are now expected to average 208,000 boe/d, up from the previous guidance of 204,000 boe/d.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, the incoming CEO of Petrobras (PBR), is reportedly considering internal hires to fill vacancies in the state energy firm's operational divisions, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Petrobras slightly slipped in recent trading.

