Energy
YUMA

Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2020: YUMA, AM, LLEX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.30%

CVX: +0.20%

COP: +0.10%

SLB: +1.09%

OXY: +0.30%

Energy heavyweights were advancing pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.43 at $20.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.50 to $28.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly flat at $1.57 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.02% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.25% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA), which was plunging by more than 23% after it filed for Chapter 11 petitions for relief under the US Bankruptcy Code. The Texas-based company said its cash position worsened in Q1 and that cash flow from operations was no longer enough to cover operating costs.

(+) Antero Midstream (AM) was climbing by more than 16% after saying it will pay a Q1 dividend of $0.3075 per share, unchanged from the dividend paid for the most recent quarter.

(+) Lilis Energy (LLEX) was up over 4% after saying it closed 12 of its 39 producing wells as they were deemed "uneconomic" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUMA AM LLEX XOM CVX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular