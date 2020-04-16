Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2020: YUMA, AM, LLEX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.30%

CVX: +0.20%

COP: +0.10%

SLB: +1.09%

OXY: +0.30%

Energy heavyweights were advancing pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.43 at $20.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.50 to $28.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly flat at $1.57 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.02% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.25% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Yuma Energy (YUMA), which was plunging by more than 23% after it filed for Chapter 11 petitions for relief under the US Bankruptcy Code. The Texas-based company said its cash position worsened in Q1 and that cash flow from operations was no longer enough to cover operating costs.

(+) Antero Midstream (AM) was climbing by more than 16% after saying it will pay a Q1 dividend of $0.3075 per share, unchanged from the dividend paid for the most recent quarter.

(+) Lilis Energy (LLEX) was up over 4% after saying it closed 12 of its 39 producing wells as they were deemed "uneconomic" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

