Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2020: TRNX,AM,YUMA,COP

Energy stocks extended their slide Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.7% after domestic energy prices gave back small gains earlier Thursday that followed reports US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to pay oil producers to leave crude in the ground to reduce oversupply.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled unchanged at $19.87 at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 18 cents to $27.87 per barrel. Natural gas added 9 cents to $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

Taronis (TRNX) surged as much as 152% on Thursday after the synthetic-fuels company scrapped plans for a reverse split of its common stock, saying it has cleared major short-term debt and expects to have adequate cash on hand to fund its operations for the remainder of the year.

Antero Midstream (AM) climbed 5% after the pipeline company declared a Q1 dividend of $0.3075 per share, unchanged from it most recent distribution to investors.

Yuma Energy (YUMA) dropped 1.3% after the exploration and production company late Wednesday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection, saying its cash position worsened during Q1 and that cash flow from operations was no longer enough to cover operating costs.

ConocoPhillips (COP) dropped 3.4% on Thursday after the energy major announced additional steps to weather the steep downturn in crude oil prices, including reducing production, lowering FY20 capital expenditures and suspending its share buyback plan.

