Energy Sector Update for 04/16/2020: COP, ^NYE, XLE, USO, ^OSX, YUMA, AM

Energy stocks were sliding in midday trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down almost 3% and shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 off by more than 3% as a group.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery was up $0.24 at $20.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude June contract dipped $0.11 to $27.58 per barrel. May natural gas futures eased $0.01 to $1.59 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down almost 5% to $4.20 and United States Natural Gas (UNG) about 0.5% weaker. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index (^OSX) dropped about 6%.

US President Donald Trump is considering a plan to pay oil producers to leave crude in the ground to reduce oversupply, Bloomberg reported.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was down about 3.5% after the oil major took further steps to weather oil price downturn, including cutting oil production, 2020 capital expenditures and suspending its share buyback plan.

Yuma Energy (YUMA) was down more than 1% after it filed for Chapter 11, saying its cash position worsened in Q1 and that cash flow from operations was no longer enough to cover operating costs.

Antero Midstream (AM) was climbing by more than 9% after saying it will pay a Q1 dividend of $0.3075 per share, unchanged from the dividend paid for the most recent quarter.

