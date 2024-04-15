Energy Sector Update for 04/15/2024: EQT, EQNR, BP, D

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $84.89 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 0.8% to $89.74 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures tumbled 4.4% to $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, EQT (EQT) said Monday it has agreed to sell an undivided 40% interest in its non-operated natural-gas assets in northeast Pennsylvania to Equinor's (EQNR) Equinor USA Onshore Properties unit and its affiliates. The transaction consideration is $500 million in cash and upstream and midstream assets, EQT said. EQT shares fell 1.3% and Equinor was down 1%.

BP's (BP) BP Pulse electric vehicle charging business has cut more than 100 jobs in recent months, or over 10% of its worldwide headcount of 900, Reuters reported Monday, citing unnamed company sources. A BP spokesperson told MT Newswires the company plans to deploy "thousands" of charging points by next year and anticipates further expansion by 2030. BP shares were down 1%.

Dominion Energy (D) said Monday the offshore wind turbine installation vessel Charybdis was launched to water at the Seatrium shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. The company's shares were shedding 0.7%.

