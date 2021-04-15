Energy Sector Update for 04/15/2021: KLXE,REI,MPLX

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.06 to $63.09 per barrel, reversing a prior gain, while the Brent crude contract was advancing $0.05 to $66.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU after the Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected increase in commercial inventories last week.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, KLX Energy Services (KLXE) tumbled almost 31% after reporting a 12.1% drop in fiscal Q1 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $86.8 million during the three months ended Jan. 31. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting the company to generate $79 million in Q1 revenue.

Ring Energy (REI) declined 4.4%, giving back a nearly 4% morning gain that followed the company saying the first of its three wells planned in the Permian Basin in Texas should begin production before the end of the month. The remaining two wells are expected to come on line by the end of May.

MPLX (MPLX) rose fractionally after Raymond James Thursday raised its price target for the energy infrastructure partnership by $2 to $30 per unit and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

