Energy Sector Update for 04/15/2020: FET,REI,SSL

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 13 cents to $19.98 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was sinking $1.56 to $28.04 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 4.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.7% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6.5% decline.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories swelled by a record 19.2 million barrels during the seven days ended April 10, government data showed Wednesday, almost doubling industry expectations as the stay-in-place orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic continue to suppress demand. It was the 12th week in a row crude stockpiles rose and topped the previous high of 15.2 million barrels set just last week. It also blew past the 10.1 million-barrel rise expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Forum Energy Technologies (FET) slid almost 18% lower after the oilfield-products company Wednesday announced a modified Dutch Auction tender offer for up to $80 million of its 6.250% senior notes due 2021. The offering is set to run through April 28, with bondholders designating a price between $340 to $400 they will accept for each $1,000 in principal amount of the 2021 notes they now hold. The offering price range includes a $50 early-tender premium.

In other sector news:

(-) Ring Energy (REI) recently was 1.9% lower Wednesday after the the company said it plans to sell about 20,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin in Texas to an unnamed buyer for $31.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in about 60 days, with net proceeds from the sale going to pay down the company's senior credit facility.

(-) Sasol Ltd (SSL) tumbled 14%. The company Wednesday introduced its new Terravis Pi product series as an alternative to using paraffinic crudes by the oil and natural gas industries to increase production efficiency and reduce costs by improving the flowability of crude oil, especially in colder climates. The company said Terravis already has shown considerable success with waxy crude oils in Brazil during performance testing.

