Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2023: VTNR, HLGN, BTE

April 14, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Energy stocks edged lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $82.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $86.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up almost 5% at $2.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) dropped 4.4%. The company said its capital expenditure for Q1 of this year is now expected to be $65 million to $70 million, up from the previous forecast of $30 million to $35 million.

Heliogen (HLGN) was rising 15% after the company said it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Continuum Renewables to acquire the company for $0.40 per share in cash.

Baytex Energy (BTE) was down 0.2% after the company priced a private offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 98.709% of par and upsized it from $750 million.

