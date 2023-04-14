Energy Sector Update for 04/14/2023: EXC, VTRN, HLGN, BTE

Energy stocks were steady to lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) steady.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $82.48 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.2% to $86.28 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up 5.4% to $2.1116 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exelon (EXC) unit ComEd said it spent $963 million with diversity-certified suppliers in 2022, representing 43% of its total supply chain spend. Exelon shares were down 2.2%.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) dropped 3.2%. The company said its capital expenditure for Q1 of this year is now expected to be $65 million to $70 million, up from the previous forecast of $30 million to $35 million.

Heliogen (HLGN) jumped 13% after the company said it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Continuum Renewables to acquire it for $0.40 per share in cash.

Baytex Energy (BTE) rose 0.5% after it priced a private offering of $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 98.709% of par and upsized it from $750 million.

